How to make it play movie.mp4 on the browser?

<video src="http://myDomain.com/myMovie01.MOV" controls loop class="wide300">Sorry, your browser doens't support embeded videos.</video>
The code above plays fine with images and sounds.
However, the code below which I found on the net for playng mp4 plays only sounds and no images.
<video controls width="250">
<source src="http://myDomain.com/myMovie02.mp4" type="video/mp4">
Sorry, your browser doens't support embeded videos
</video>
I can make mov movies to play but cannot make mp4 movies to play.
How can I make mp4 movies to play well?