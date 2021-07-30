How to make it play movie.mp4 on the browser?

<video src="http://myDomain.com/myMovie01.MOV" controls loop class="wide300">Sorry, your browser doens't support embeded videos.</video>

The code above plays fine with images and sounds.

However, the code below which I found on the net for playng mp4 plays only sounds and no images.

<video controls width="250"> 
<source src="http://myDomain.com/myMovie02.mp4" type="video/mp4">
Sorry, your browser doens't support embeded videos
</video>

I can make mov movies to play but cannot make mp4 movies to play.
How can I make mp4 movies to play well?