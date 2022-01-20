How to make 'iframe contenteditable'?

Please & Thank you :slight_smile:
How to make iframe contenteditable ?
‘ondblclick="frameToDiv()’ not working either , perhaps because iFrame isnt working .

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <body contenteditable="true" >

    <div id="input"  ondblclick="divToFrame()" contenteditable="true" 
      style="float:left; width: 400px; height: 400px; border: 2px solid green;">
      Edit content here. Double-click to view content in the iframe.
    </div>
 
    <p>
 <iframe id="output"  ondblclick="frameToDiv()"   contenteditable="true"
     style="display:inline-block; width:400px; height:400px; border: 2px solid red;">
 </iframe>
   </p> 


<script>

    function frameToDiv() {
     console.log("function frameToDiv()")
  
    }
  
    function divToFrame() {
      console.log("function divToFrame()")
      let data = document.getElementById("input").innerHTML;
      let iframeDoc =  document.getElementById("output").contentDocument;
      iframeDoc.documentElement.innerHTML = data;
    }
  </script>
  </body>
</html>