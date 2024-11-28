How to make GA4 more accesible?

Since moving to GA4, many of my clients have been complaining that GA4 is too complicated for someone who isn’t hands-on with Analytics every day to gather simple information, such as where their visitors are coming from or which keywords their website is associated with.

I’ve come to understand that keyword data isn’t included in GA4 and they should use the Search Console instead, is that correct?

Because they’ve been told that Analytics is essential to their businnes, they are asking me if there is a service that uses GA4 data but presents the information in a way that is more suitable for a plain user, not a marketer.

Anybody around using something similar ?