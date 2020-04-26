How to Make each grid-column Individually Selectable?

vmars316: vmars316: I want to create a table or grid like structure with two columns and many rows .

Yes that’s basically what the code I gave you does.

vmars316: vmars316: Where each column is selectable (so I can select column then copy and paste) .

CSS does not allow selection of data you would need JS to do that if I understand correctly. You can copy and paste content by the usual highlight method and dragging the cursor over the text you want to copy but once you set contenteditable="true" to true then you can only copy the text in that element and not all other elements in that column.

As son as you set contenteditable then you can only highlight the text in that element (browsers may vary but Chrome only allows the current element to be selected).

You could create a nested grid and put contenteditable on the column but then that would stop you having separate row styling as editing it would duplicate the whole element including html and not just the content.

e.g.

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Untitled Document</title> <style> .grid-container { display: grid; grid-template-columns:minmax(100px, 50%) minmax(100px, 50%); grid-template-areas:"grid1 grid2"; grid-gap: 10px; background-color: #2196F3; padding: 10px; justify-content:center; } .grid-container > div { text-align: center; font-size: 30px; } .item1, .item2 { grid-area: grid1; display:grid; grid-template-rows: 1fr; } .item2 { grid-area: grid2; } .inner { background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 20px 0; } .inner:last-child { margin-bottom:0; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Make-each--grid-column--Individually-Selectable.html</h1> <p>How make separate grid-area for col1 and col2</p> <div class="grid-container"> <div contenteditable="true" class="item1"> <div class="inner">Col 1 row 1<br> test</div> <div class="inner">Col 1 row 2</div> <div class="inner">Col 1 row 3</div> </div> <div class="item2" contenteditable="true"> <div class="inner">Col 2 row 1</div> <div class="inner">Col 2 row 2</div> <div class="inner">Col 2 row 3</div> </div> </div> </body> </html>

vmars316: vmars316: Where the width of each is 50%

You set it to 100px in your grid example? Just set it to 50% instead. In my last example I used a minmax rule here…

grid-template-columns:minmax(100px, 50%) minmax(100px, 50%);

vmars316: vmars316: Where when the window is resized horizontally the right-most column stays where it is and does not move to the bottom of a stack (ie. ) .

The columns won’t drop below in both the examples I have given.

It sounds to me as though you will need to add some JS connected to a button that will allow the user to highlight and copy the whole column rather than them trying to drag the mouse across multiple rows.

All assuming I have understood correctly