How to Make each grid-column Individually Selectable?

#1

Hello & Thanks :

I am doing that here with fake Tables to demonstrate what I mean :
http://vmars.us/reads/vmTemplate-2Parallel-Tables-P-Editable.html
(It is contenteditable so you can edit it see what I mean)
But the problem comes in when I enter text that overflows ,
the tables get stacked on top of each other .

So I am hoping I can do it with grid , but so far not so good .
Here is my grid code attempt .
Also the rows need to line up .

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.grid-container {
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: 100px 100px ;
  grid-gap: 10px;
  background-color: #2196F3;
  padding: 10px;
}

.grid-container > div {
  background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8);
  text-align: center;
  padding: 20px 0;
  font-size: 30px;
}

.item1 {
  grid-column-start: 1;
  grid-column-end: 1;
//  grid-area: 1;
}
.item2{
  grid-column-start: 2;
  grid-column-end: 2
}

</style>
</head>
<body>

<h5>Make-each--grid-column--Individually-Selectable.html</h5>

<p>How make separate grid-area for col1 and col2</p>

<div class="grid-container">
  <div class="item1">1</div>
  <div class="item1">2</div>
  <div class="item1">3</div>  
  <div class="item2">4</div>
  <div class="item2">5</div>
  <div class="item2">6</div>
</div>

</body>
</html>

Thanks

#2

You would have needed to set a max-width on each column so that two will always fit across. Inline-block elements will shrink to fit content and expand as wide as they are allowed unless you constrain the width in somw way.

It is unclear what problem you are trying to solve and what the criteria are that the code needs to work with. You will need to define the problem in unambiguous terms and then explain what you would like to happen.

Therefore the code below is probably not what yo were looking for but may serve as a start :slight_smile:

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Untitled Document</title>
<style>
.grid-container {
	display: grid;
	grid-template-columns:minmax(100px, 500px) minmax(100px, 500px) ;
	grid-template-areas:"grid1 grid2"  "grid3 grid4"  "grid5 grid6";
	grid-gap: 10px;
	background-color: #2196F3;
	padding: 10px;
	justify-content:center;
}
.grid-container > div {
	background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8);
	text-align: center;
	padding: 20px 0;
	font-size: 30px;
}
.item1 {grid-area: grid1;}
.item2 {grid-area: grid3;}
.item3 {grid-area: grid5;}
.item4 {grid-area: grid2;}
.item5 {grid-area: grid4;}
.item6 {grid-area: grid6;}
</style>
</head>

<body>

<h1>Make-each--grid-column--Individually-Selectable.html</h1>
<p>How make separate grid-area for col1 and col2</p>
<div class="grid-container">
  <div contenteditable="true" class="item1">1</div>
  <div contenteditable="true" class="item2">2</div>
  <div contenteditable="true" class="item3">3</div>
  <div contenteditable="true" class="item4">4</div>
  <div contenteditable="true" class="item5">5</div>
  <div contenteditable="true" class="item6">6</div>
</div>

</body>
</html>

BTW the link to your site pops up a dangerous page warning from Bitdefender on my mac!

#3

Thanks :

  1. I want to create a table or grid like structure with two columns and many rows .
  2. Where each column is selectable (so I can select column then copy and paste) .
  3. Where the width of each is 50% .
  4. Where when the window is resized horizontally the right-most column stays where it is and does not move to the bottom of a stack (ie. ) .

Where in your example I could select column 1 (1,2,3) ,
or select column 2 (4,5,6) .
I hope this is more clear .
Thanks

#4

Yes that’s basically what the code I gave you does.

CSS does not allow selection of data you would need JS to do that if I understand correctly. You can copy and paste content by the usual highlight method and dragging the cursor over the text you want to copy but once you set contenteditable="true" to true then you can only copy the text in that element and not all other elements in that column.

As son as you set contenteditable then you can only highlight the text in that element (browsers may vary but Chrome only allows the current element to be selected).

You could create a nested grid and put contenteditable on the column but then that would stop you having separate row styling as editing it would duplicate the whole element including html and not just the content.

e.g.

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Untitled Document</title>
<style>
.grid-container {
	display: grid;
	grid-template-columns:minmax(100px, 50%) minmax(100px, 50%);
	grid-template-areas:"grid1 grid2";
	grid-gap: 10px;
	background-color: #2196F3;
	padding: 10px;
	justify-content:center;
}
.grid-container > div {
	text-align: center;
	font-size: 30px;
}
.item1, .item2 {
	grid-area: grid1;
	display:grid;
	grid-template-rows: 1fr;
}
.item2 {
	grid-area: grid2;
}
.inner {
	background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8);
	padding: 20px 0;
}
.inner:last-child {
	margin-bottom:0;
}
</style>
</head>

<body>
<h1>Make-each--grid-column--Individually-Selectable.html</h1>
<p>How make separate grid-area for col1 and col2</p>
<div class="grid-container">
  <div  contenteditable="true" class="item1">
    <div  class="inner">Col 1 row 1<br>
      test</div>
    <div  class="inner">Col 1 row 2</div>
    <div class="inner">Col 1 row 3</div>
  </div>
  <div class="item2" contenteditable="true">
    <div class="inner">Col 2 row 1</div>
    <div class="inner">Col 2 row 2</div>
    <div class="inner">Col 2 row 3</div>
  </div>
</div>
</body>
</html>

You set it to 100px in your grid example? Just set it to 50% instead. In my last example I used a minmax rule here…

grid-template-columns:minmax(100px, 50%) minmax(100px, 50%);

The columns won’t drop below in both the examples I have given.:slight_smile:

It sounds to me as though you will need to add some JS connected to a button that will allow the user to highlight and copy the whole column rather than them trying to drag the mouse across multiple rows.

All assuming I have understood correctly :slight_smile:

#5

Thanks
I found an example here ,
but only cells 5,6,7 are selectable downward .
That’s the behavior I am after .
https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/tryit.asp?filename=trycss_grid-area
Thanks