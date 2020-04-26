How to Make each grid-column Individually Selectable?

vmars316: vmars316: But the problem comes in when I enter text that overflows ,

the tables get stacked on top of each other .

You would have needed to set a max-width on each column so that two will always fit across. Inline-block elements will shrink to fit content and expand as wide as they are allowed unless you constrain the width in somw way.

vmars316: vmars316: So I am hoping I can do it with grid , but so far not so good .

It is unclear what problem you are trying to solve and what the criteria are that the code needs to work with. You will need to define the problem in unambiguous terms and then explain what you would like to happen.

Therefore the code below is probably not what yo were looking for but may serve as a start

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Untitled Document</title> <style> .grid-container { display: grid; grid-template-columns:minmax(100px, 500px) minmax(100px, 500px) ; grid-template-areas:"grid1 grid2" "grid3 grid4" "grid5 grid6"; grid-gap: 10px; background-color: #2196F3; padding: 10px; justify-content:center; } .grid-container > div { background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); text-align: center; padding: 20px 0; font-size: 30px; } .item1 {grid-area: grid1;} .item2 {grid-area: grid3;} .item3 {grid-area: grid5;} .item4 {grid-area: grid2;} .item5 {grid-area: grid4;} .item6 {grid-area: grid6;} </style> </head> <body> <h1>Make-each--grid-column--Individually-Selectable.html</h1> <p>How make separate grid-area for col1 and col2</p> <div class="grid-container"> <div contenteditable="true" class="item1">1</div> <div contenteditable="true" class="item2">2</div> <div contenteditable="true" class="item3">3</div> <div contenteditable="true" class="item4">4</div> <div contenteditable="true" class="item5">5</div> <div contenteditable="true" class="item6">6</div> </div> </body> </html>

BTW the link to your site pops up a dangerous page warning from Bitdefender on my mac!