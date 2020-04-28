How to Make each grid-column Individually Selectable?

Hello & Thanks :

I am doing that here with fake Tables to demonstrate what I mean :
http://vmars.us/reads/vmTemplate-2Parallel-Tables-P-Editable.html
(It is contenteditable so you can edit it see what I mean)
But the problem comes in when I enter text that overflows ,
the tables get stacked on top of each other .

So I am hoping I can do it with grid , but so far not so good .
Here is my grid code attempt .
Also the rows need to line up .

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.grid-container {
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: 100px 100px ;
  grid-gap: 10px;
  background-color: #2196F3;
  padding: 10px;
}

.grid-container > div {
  background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8);
  text-align: center;
  padding: 20px 0;
  font-size: 30px;
}

.item1 {
  grid-column-start: 1;
  grid-column-end: 1;
//  grid-area: 1;
}
.item2{
  grid-column-start: 2;
  grid-column-end: 2
}

</style>
</head>
<body>

<h5>Make-each--grid-column--Individually-Selectable.html</h5>

<p>How make separate grid-area for col1 and col2</p>

<div class="grid-container">
  <div class="item1">1</div>
  <div class="item1">2</div>
  <div class="item1">3</div>  
  <div class="item2">4</div>
  <div class="item2">5</div>
  <div class="item2">6</div>
</div>

</body>
</html>

Thanks

You would have needed to set a max-width on each column so that two will always fit across. Inline-block elements will shrink to fit content and expand as wide as they are allowed unless you constrain the width in somw way.

It is unclear what problem you are trying to solve and what the criteria are that the code needs to work with. You will need to define the problem in unambiguous terms and then explain what you would like to happen.

Therefore the code below is probably not what yo were looking for but may serve as a start :slight_smile:

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Untitled Document</title>
<style>
.grid-container {
	display: grid;
	grid-template-columns:minmax(100px, 500px) minmax(100px, 500px) ;
	grid-template-areas:"grid1 grid2"  "grid3 grid4"  "grid5 grid6";
	grid-gap: 10px;
	background-color: #2196F3;
	padding: 10px;
	justify-content:center;
}
.grid-container > div {
	background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8);
	text-align: center;
	padding: 20px 0;
	font-size: 30px;
}
.item1 {grid-area: grid1;}
.item2 {grid-area: grid3;}
.item3 {grid-area: grid5;}
.item4 {grid-area: grid2;}
.item5 {grid-area: grid4;}
.item6 {grid-area: grid6;}
</style>
</head>

<body>

<h1>Make-each--grid-column--Individually-Selectable.html</h1>
<p>How make separate grid-area for col1 and col2</p>
<div class="grid-container">
  <div contenteditable="true" class="item1">1</div>
  <div contenteditable="true" class="item2">2</div>
  <div contenteditable="true" class="item3">3</div>
  <div contenteditable="true" class="item4">4</div>
  <div contenteditable="true" class="item5">5</div>
  <div contenteditable="true" class="item6">6</div>
</div>

</body>
</html>

BTW the link to your site pops up a dangerous page warning from Bitdefender on my mac!

Thanks :

  1. I want to create a table or grid like structure with two columns and many rows .
  2. Where each column is selectable (so I can select column then copy and paste) .
  3. Where the width of each is 50% .
  4. Where when the window is resized horizontally the right-most column stays where it is and does not move to the bottom of a stack (ie. ) .

Where in your example I could select column 1 (1,2,3) ,
or select column 2 (4,5,6) .
I hope this is more clear .
Thanks

Yes that’s basically what the code I gave you does.

CSS does not allow selection of data you would need JS to do that if I understand correctly. You can copy and paste content by the usual highlight method and dragging the cursor over the text you want to copy but once you set contenteditable="true" to true then you can only copy the text in that element and not all other elements in that column.

As son as you set contenteditable then you can only highlight the text in that element (browsers may vary but Chrome only allows the current element to be selected).

You could create a nested grid and put contenteditable on the column but then that would stop you having separate row styling as editing it would duplicate the whole element including html and not just the content.

e.g.

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<title>Untitled Document</title>
<style>
.grid-container {
	display: grid;
	grid-template-columns:minmax(100px, 50%) minmax(100px, 50%);
	grid-template-areas:"grid1 grid2";
	grid-gap: 10px;
	background-color: #2196F3;
	padding: 10px;
	justify-content:center;
}
.grid-container > div {
	text-align: center;
	font-size: 30px;
}
.item1, .item2 {
	grid-area: grid1;
	display:grid;
	grid-template-rows: 1fr;
}
.item2 {
	grid-area: grid2;
}
.inner {
	background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8);
	padding: 20px 0;
}
.inner:last-child {
	margin-bottom:0;
}
</style>
</head>

<body>
<h1>Make-each--grid-column--Individually-Selectable.html</h1>
<p>How make separate grid-area for col1 and col2</p>
<div class="grid-container">
  <div  contenteditable="true" class="item1">
    <div  class="inner">Col 1 row 1<br>
      test</div>
    <div  class="inner">Col 1 row 2</div>
    <div class="inner">Col 1 row 3</div>
  </div>
  <div class="item2" contenteditable="true">
    <div class="inner">Col 2 row 1</div>
    <div class="inner">Col 2 row 2</div>
    <div class="inner">Col 2 row 3</div>
  </div>
</div>
</body>
</html>

You set it to 100px in your grid example? Just set it to 50% instead. In my last example I used a minmax rule here…

grid-template-columns:minmax(100px, 50%) minmax(100px, 50%);

The columns won’t drop below in both the examples I have given.:slight_smile:

It sounds to me as though you will need to add some JS connected to a button that will allow the user to highlight and copy the whole column rather than them trying to drag the mouse across multiple rows.

All assuming I have understood correctly :slight_smile:

Thanks
I found an example here ,
but only cells 5,6,7 are selectable downward .
That’s the behavior I am after .
https://www.w3schools.com/cssref/tryit.asp?filename=trycss_grid-area
Thanks

That example doesn’t use the contenteditable attribute that you were using to edit the text. As I said above there is n o issue in selecting the text without that attribute.

Here is my example code without that attribute and you can copy each column as required,

As soon as you add the attribute mentioned then you can only copy the one cell. Unless you use the example from my previous post but with the caveats already mentioned.

Of course I may be misunderstanding what you want exactly and missing the target :wink:

Oops , sorry , I missed this statement .
Yes your example works perfectly .

Thanks

PaulOB ;
I have a related question :
Is there a way to force the 1st row 2nd column to expand in accordance to what is in the 1st row 1st column , or vice-versa?
Thanks

    <!DOCTYPE html>
    <html>
    <head>
    <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=windows-1252">
     <title></title>
     <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
     <style type="text/css">
    .grid-container {
      display: grid;
      grid-template-columns: minmax(100px, 50%) minmax(100px, 50%);
      grid-template-areas: "grid1 grid2";
      grid-gap: 4px;
      background-color: #2196f3;
    //  padding: 10px;
      justify-content: center;
    }
    .grid-container > div {
      text-align: center;
      font-size: 16px;
    }
    .item1,
    .item2 {
      grid-area: grid1;
      display: grid;
      grid-template-rows: 1fr;
    }
    .item2 {
      grid-area: grid2;
    }
    .inner {
      background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8);
      padding: 20px 0;
      margin: 0 0 10px;
    }
    .inner:last-child {
      margin-bottom: 0;
    }

    </style>
    </head>
    
    <body style="background-color:#EbE8E4; font-family: Tahoma; font-size:18px; color:black;"> 
    
    <div class="grid-container">
      <div class="item1">
        <div class="inner">1) Col 1 row 1
    	<br>test
    	<br>test
    	<br>test
    	<br>test
    	<br>test
    	  </div>
        <div class="inner">2) Col 1 row 2</div>
        <div class="inner">3) Col 1 row 3</div>
      </div>
      <div class="item2">
        <div class="inner">4) Col 2 row 1</div>
        <div class="inner">5) Col 2 row 2</div>
        <div class="inner">6) Col 2 row 3
    	<br>test
    	<br>test
    	        <br>test
                
    	        </div>
                </div>
                </div>
                
        </body>
![Col-Row-MissMatch-400x205|400x205](upload://4FA8glSTbdjyvIINEF3nVHXHSuJ.png)
You mean like this?

Yes
exactly like that .
Thank you very much !
Thanks for the jump start .
I am studying Html-Grids here and elsewhere :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7tLPhnA06w&list=PL4cUxeGkcC9itC4TxYMzFCfveyutyPOCY&index=1

PaulOB
Is there a shortcut way to handle a large number of grid items ?
I’ll end up having two columns with 128 cells each .

Thanks

That’s a good question and one that seems to defeat me at the moment. :slight_smile:

My CSS grid skills are pretty basic I can usually do most of the stuff I want without grid and when I find something complex I want to try then grid can’t seem to do it either :slight_smile:

It seems as though you would need the new CSS subgrid option which will allow the nested grid columns to maintain alignment but browser support is sparse at the moment.

The only option I can think of at the moment to simplify things is when you output the html (! assume you are doing this from a database or generating automatically somewhere) is that you directly write a style attribute into the html and apply the order property.

This would entail counting the items in the list and then applying odd numbers to the first half of results and even numbers to the second half of results. This would result in this codepen.

The css is simplified but the html has the order property written directly into the tag.

<div class="grid-container">
  <div style="order:1" class="item1 inner">1) Col 1 row 1<br>
    test<br>
    test<br>
    test</div>
  <div style="order:3" class="item2 inner">2) Col 1 row 2</div>
  <div style="order:5" class="item3 inner">3) Col 1 row 3<br>
    test<br>
    test</div>
  <div style="order:7" class="item4 inner">4) Col 1 row 4</div>
  <div style="order:9" class="item5 inner">5) Col 1 row 5<br>
    test<br>
    test</div>
  <div style="order:11" class="item6 inner">6) Col 1 row 6</div>
  <div style="order:2" class="item1 inner">7) Col 2 row 1<br>
    test</div>
  <div style="order:4" class="item2 inner">8) Col 2 row 2<br>
    test<br>
  </div>
  <div style="order:6" class="item3 inner">9) Col 2 row 3<br>
    test<br>
    <br>
    test<br>
    test</div>
  <div style="order:8" class="item4 inner">10) Col 2 row 4</div>
  <div style="order:10" class="item5 inner">11) Col 2 row 5<br>
    test<br>
    test <br>
    test<br>
    test</div>
  <div style="order:12" class="item6 inner">12) Col 2 row 6</div>
</div>

If you can’t do that automatically from the back-end then I’m sure one of the JS experts here could duplicate that effect in js without too much trouble.