How to Make each grid-column Individually Selectable?

Hello & Thanks :

I am doing that here with fake Tables to demonstrate what I mean :

http://vmars.us/reads/vmTemplate-2Parallel-Tables-P-Editable.html

(It is contenteditable so you can edit it see what I mean)

But the problem comes in when I enter text that overflows ,

the tables get stacked on top of each other .

So I am hoping I can do it with grid , but so far not so good .

Here is my grid code attempt .

I don’r see a code option here , so I will put code in quotes .

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <style> .grid-container { display: grid; grid-template-columns: 100px 100px ; grid-gap: 10px; background-color: #2196F3; padding: 10px; } .grid-container > div { background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); text-align: center; padding: 20px 0; font-size: 30px; } .item1 { grid-column-start: 1; grid-column-end: 1; // grid-area: 1; } .item2{ grid-column-start: 2; grid-column-end: 2 } </style> </head> <body> <h5>Make-each--grid-column--Individually-Selectable.html</h5> <p>How make separate grid-area for col1 and col2</p> <div class="grid-container"> <div class="item1">1</div> <div class="item1">2</div> <div class="item1">3</div> <div class="item2">4</div> <div class="item2">5</div> <div class="item2">6</div> </div> </body> </html>

Thanks