How to Make each grid-column Individually Selectable?

Hello & Thanks :

I am doing that here with fake Tables to demonstrate what I mean :
http://vmars.us/reads/vmTemplate-2Parallel-Tables-P-Editable.html
(It is contenteditable so you can edit it see what I mean)
But the problem comes in when I enter text that overflows ,
the tables get stacked on top of each other .

So I am hoping I can do it with grid , but so far not so good .
Here is my grid code attempt .
I don’r see a code option here , so I will put code in quotes .

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
.grid-container {
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: 100px 100px ;
  grid-gap: 10px;
  background-color: #2196F3;
  padding: 10px;
}

.grid-container > div {
  background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8);
  text-align: center;
  padding: 20px 0;
  font-size: 30px;
}

.item1 {
  grid-column-start: 1;
  grid-column-end: 1;
//  grid-area: 1;
}
.item2{
  grid-column-start: 2;
  grid-column-end: 2
}

</style>
</head>
<body>

<h5>Make-each--grid-column--Individually-Selectable.html</h5>

<p>How make separate grid-area for col1 and col2</p>

<div class="grid-container">
  <div class="item1">1</div>
  <div class="item1">2</div>
  <div class="item1">3</div>  
  <div class="item2">4</div>
  <div class="item2">5</div>
  <div class="item2">6</div>
</div>

</body>
</html>

Thanks