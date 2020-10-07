How to make custom CSS for search in WP?

Hi, if you check the DOM, you can see the code generated by WP:

<form role="search" method="get" class="search-form" action=""> <label> <span class="screen-reader-text">Search by:</span> <input type="search" class="search-field" placeholder="Search" value="" name="s" /> </label> <input type="submit" class="search-submit" value="Search" /> </form>

You can then use the classes to customize the search form.