How to make custom CSS for search in WP?

HTML & CSS
#1

How to modify CSS for the default WP search input?

<?php get_search_form(); ?>
#2

Hi, if you check the DOM, you can see the code generated by WP:

<form role="search" method="get" class="search-form" action="">
    <label>
        <span class="screen-reader-text">Search by:</span>
        <input type="search" class="search-field" placeholder="Search" value="" name="s" />
    </label>
    <input type="submit" class="search-submit" value="Search" />
</form>

You can then use the classes to customize the search form.

#3

Thank you for the information. Can you give me path to DOM?
I have seen some resources: https://wpengine.com/resources/how-to-manipulate-dom-in-wordpress-with-jquery/

#4

Just open your browser and activate the developer tools.

Firefox: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Tools
Chrome: https://developers.google.com/web/tools/chrome-devtools/open