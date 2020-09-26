How to make custom CSS for search in WP?

How to modify CSS for the default WP search input?
<?php get_search_form(); ?>
Hi, if you check the DOM, you can see the code generated by WP:
<form role="search" method="get" class="search-form" action="">
<label>
<span class="screen-reader-text">Search by:</span>
<input type="search" class="search-field" placeholder="Search" value="" name="s" />
</label>
<input type="submit" class="search-submit" value="Search" />
</form>
You can then use the classes to customize the search form.
Thank you for the information. Can you give me path to DOM?
I have seen some resources: https://wpengine.com/resources/how-to-manipulate-dom-in-wordpress-with-jquery/