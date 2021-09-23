How to make bootstrap validation purposefully invalid?

I have the following bootstrap validation going on in my form , JSFiddle here: https://jsfiddle.net/walker123/vboewtda/18/

I want to make the form invalid after a successful Ajax call (not shown in the code below). So I attempted to do like the following as shown in my code below:

var bootstrapValidator = $("#validateForm").data('bootstrapValidator'); bootstrapValidator.validate(); if(bootstrapValidator.isValid()) { console.log("It's OK to proceed"); // Ajax call - not shown here //Clear out selected values to make form invalid - not a perfect way? $('#intended').val(''); $('#title').val(''); $('#description').val(''); $('#patientSetList').val(''); } else { console.log("All form fields are not validated, try again"); }