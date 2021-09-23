How to make bootstrap validation purposefully invalid?

I have the following bootstrap validation going on in my form , JSFiddle here: https://jsfiddle.net/walker123/vboewtda/18/
I want to make the form invalid after a successful Ajax call (not shown in the code below). So I attempted to do like the following as shown in my code below:
var bootstrapValidator = $("#validateForm").data('bootstrapValidator');
bootstrapValidator.validate();
if(bootstrapValidator.isValid())
{
console.log("It's OK to proceed");
// Ajax call - not shown here
//Clear out selected values to make form invalid - not a perfect way?
$('#intended').val('');
$('#title').val('');
$('#description').val('');
$('#patientSetList').val('');
}
else {
console.log("All form fields are not validated, try again");
}
So it does clear the values, but it keeps the boxes with green boundary and green check marks. I want to show it in red just like if someone doesn’t fill anything and hit the
Request Data button. This is to make sure that the form is not valid and user doesn’t keep on hitting
Request Data button with same data selected in quick succession. Is there a better / correct way of doing this? I was wondering if there is a way to make the form invalid. Just like I am doing something like this
bootstrapValidator.validate(); , I wondering if I can make it invalid after successful Ajax call, inside the success function?