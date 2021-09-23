How to make bootstrap validation purposefully invalid?

I have the following bootstrap validation going on in my form , JSFiddle here: https://jsfiddle.net/walker123/vboewtda/18/

I want to make the form invalid after a successful Ajax call (not shown in the code below). So I attempted to do like the following as shown in my code below:

var bootstrapValidator = $("#validateForm").data('bootstrapValidator');
                      bootstrapValidator.validate();
                      if(bootstrapValidator.isValid())
                      {
                       console.log("It's OK to proceed");
                       // Ajax call - not shown here
                       //Clear out selected values to make form invalid - not a perfect way?
                       $('#intended').val('');
                       $('#title').val('');
                       $('#description').val('');
                       $('#patientSetList').val('');
                       }
                       else {
                       console.log("All form fields are not validated, try again");
                       
                       }

So it does clear the values, but it keeps the boxes with green boundary and green check marks. I want to show it in red just like if someone doesn’t fill anything and hit the Request Data button. This is to make sure that the form is not valid and user doesn’t keep on hitting Request Data button with same data selected in quick succession. Is there a better / correct way of doing this? I was wondering if there is a way to make the form invalid. Just like I am doing something like this bootstrapValidator.validate(); , I wondering if I can make it invalid after successful Ajax call, inside the success function?

A good measure to prevent double data submission is to disable the submit button after it has been clicked once. You can then make your Ajax request and re-enable the button if need be.

Hi @Jack_Tauson_Sr, wouldn’t it be more appropriate to just disable all form elements?

$('#validateForm').find('input, button').prop('disabled', true)

This way you can keep the values but the user can’t interact with the form any more, and it doesn’t appear as if the user entered some invalid data.

Edit: Ninja’d by @James_Hibbard. :-)

Ok, Thanks very much.I will try that. I ended up using the following $('#validateForm').bootstrapValidator('resetForm', true); which has been clearing out the fields and showing errors to the user if they try to hit the button again and again in quick succession. Here’s my JS Fiddle with above change: https://jsfiddle.net/walker123/vboewtda/23/show

In this case, I would have to enable the button again, somehow by refreshing the page maybe if user wants to submit another request? Here’s what the change looks like in JSFiddle: https://jsfiddle.net/walker123/vboewtda/24/show

At what point I should consider enabling the button?
Because I will be disabling it inside the success function of Ajax call.