How to make autocomplete address detection for a mobile and larger view?

JavaScript
#1

I try to make street detection using autocomplete and application Google API. Is there a demo for this due to the same ID for a field which causes a conflict inside browser (address ID)?

#2

I don’t think you are going to get an answer. You need to break down your question into discrete parts, with an explanation for each. As one sentence, it is not clear.

#3

Sorry, if I was not clear.

I have solved an issue using two ID’s and two autocomplete scripts. When there is a contact form it shoud be a different responsive design. So, I try to manage using two separate ID’s when connecting to the form.

#4

Without seeing your code or the website I’m not sure anyone can really help.