How to make an inner div height change with outer div

I have an outer div divO that has a min and max height. I want divO height to be driven by the inner div divI that will have varying amounts of content. So as content grows in divI, divO and divI height grows until the divO height hits max value.

The problem I ran into is I can’t get the bottom edge of divI to anchor off of the bottom edge of divO (but I can get the top edge to anchor off the top edge of divO).