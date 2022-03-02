How to make an iframe to never collapse?

In a website built with the MediaWiki content management system (which its markup I don’t customize) I embed a contact form in a certain webpage, with the following code pattern:

<html>
	<head>
		<script>
			window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
				const iframeToWorkOn = document.querySelector("#prcf_iframe");
				const paddingedIframeHeight = iframeToWorkOn.clientHeight;
				iframeToWorkOn.height = iframeToWorkOn.contentWindow.document.body.scrollHeight + paddingedIframeHeight;
				iframeToWorkOn.height = parseInt(iframeToWorkOn.height) + 50; // Compensate on some strange 50px scrolling bar leftover
			});
		</script>
	</head>
	<body>
		<iframe src="https://example.com/form/index.php" width="100%" frameBorder="0" id="prcf_iframe"></iframe>
	</body>
</html>

Normally, the contact form doesn’t appear vertically scrollable but I have the problem that seldom it does (in about one to twenty cases), then the user has to scroll down to complete filling the form.

I failed to diagnose what causes the contact form to seldom collapse and require the user to vertically scroll down, so I seek an opinion about what may cause it.
I believe that the JavaScript approach I took to ensure that the form would always be uncollapsed (for lack of a better term) is just wrong.

When you receive a report that they are seeing the scrollbar, is it on a particular device type like a mobile phone? Is it a particular browser? Are you able to recreate it?

It may be simply a resolution thing. You seem to be working in pixels, have you tried adjusting height in something like em and rem? What happens when you simply set the height to fixed value instead of calculated height?

My assumption here is that you are simply experiencing a resolution issue and since you are dealing with fixed pixels, you are running into situations where a device’s pixel size for its resolution is not large enough and so causes the scroll window. But that is just a guess.

If you are able to reliably recreate the issue on a device of yours and then change over to resolution based size dimensions, you can find the size that will work for all devices and resolutions.

Give some of that a try and let us know how it goes. :slight_smile:

Hello, Martyr2

When you receive a report that they are seeing the scrollbar, is it on a particular device type like a mobile phone? Is it a particular browser? Are you able to recreate it?

  • This problem happens in desktop display
  • I think that the problem happened only in Chrome
  • I don’t know of any way to recreate the issue non-randomly; furthermore, something interesting is that browser window zooming in or out (greater than 100% or lesser than 100%) didn’t help recreating the problem

It may be simply a resolution thing. You seem to be working in pixels, have you tried adjusting height in something like em and rem ? What happens when you simply set the height to fixed value instead of calculated height?

  • I didn’t try em or rem in that case
  • After reading your reply I tried adding height="100%" but the problem persists; in Chrome, the problem occurred 5 times from about 100 webpage loads (about 95 times the contact form appeared uncollapsed and 5 times collapsed).
    Interestingly, I didn’t experience this “random reproduce” in Edge (with also around 100 loads)

A probably associated problem in mobile display

In mobile display, the form has just one column (instead several columns as in desktop display).
In mobile display, scrolling is still required (also now after setting global height="100%"), although I just want the form to never require scrolling from anyone, in mobile or desktop.

I am writing down a handy article on iframe which will help you -

To this day, there are eight attributes we can use to customize the behaviour or styling of an iframe.

<iframe

src=“https://google.com/

srcdoc=“

Some html

height=“100px”

width=“100px”

name=“my-iframe”

allow=“fullscreen”

referrerpolicy=“no-referrer”

sandbox=“allow-same-origin”

You may find more than the ones listed above, but keep in mind that they are not supported in HTML5 anymore: align, frameborder, longdesc, marginheight, marginwidth and scrolling.

Note: By default, the iframe element has a border around it. To remove it, you can use the style attribute to set the border CSS property to none.

From the parent to the iframe

Send the message from the parent element:

const myiframe = document.getElementById(‘myIframe’) myIframe.contentWindow.postMessage(‘message’, ‘*’);

And listen to it in the iframe:

window.onmessage = function(event){ if (event.data == ‘message’) { console(‘Message received!’); } };

From the iframe to the parent

Send the message from the iframe:

window.top.postMessage(‘reply’, ‘*’)

And listen to it in the parent:

window.onmessage = function(event){ if (event.data == ‘reply’) { console(‘Reply received!’); } };

Note : Keep in mind that you can end up in some tricky situations when you need to debug something as messages are fire-and-forget (i.e., there is no real error handling). Basically on depending this type of iframe and related things I have developed erp implementation plan and related things.

Here is the complete list of sandboxing flags and their purposes:

Flag Details
allow-forms Allows form submission.
allow-modals Allows the resource to open new modal windows.
allow-orientation-lock Allows the resource to lock the screen orientation.
allow-pointer-lock Allows the resource to use the Pointer Lock API.
allow-popups Allows the resource to open new popups or tabs.
allow-popups-to-escape-sandbox Allows the resource to open new windows that will not inherit the sandboxing.
allow-presentation Allows the resource to start a presentation session.
allow-same-origin Allows the resource to maintain its origin.
allow-scripts Allows the resource to run scripts.
allow-top-navigation Allows the resource to navigate the top-level browsing context.
allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation Allows the resource to navigate the top-level browsing context, but only if initiated by a user gesture.

It is up to you to define which privileges you can grant to each iframe.

For instance, if your iframe only needs to submit forms and to open new modal windows, here is how you will configure the sandbox attribute:

For a situation when the sandbox attribute is configured, and one feature is not working correctly within the resource, it might be because it lacks a specific flag.

Make sure you know more about them to debug things quickly.

Also, keep in mind that using an empty sandbox attribute will fully sandbox the iframe.

This means that the JavaScript inside the iframe will not be executed, and all the privileges listed above will be restricted (like creating new windows or loading a plugin).

The empty sandbox attribute is mostly using for static content but will drastically reduce the capability required for other resources to work properly.

Note : The sandbox attribute is unsupported in Internet Explorer 9 and earlier.

The allow attribute

This allow attribute is currently experimental and only supported by Chromium-based browsers. It lets you allow whitelist specific features like letting the iframe access to the accelerometer, the battery information, or the camera.

Reload the content of an iframe

Easy peasy lemon squeezy! As you can access the window element of the iframe with contentWindow , you have to do this:

// Get the iframe const iframe = document.getElementById(‘myIframe’); // Reload the iframe iframe.contentWindow.location.reload();

Hope this article will help you proeprly.