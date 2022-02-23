How to make an iframe to never collapse?

In a website built with the MediaWiki content management system (which its markup I don’t customize) I embed a contact form in a certain webpage, with the following code pattern:
<html>
<head>
<script>
window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
const iframeToWorkOn = document.querySelector("#prcf_iframe");
const paddingedIframeHeight = iframeToWorkOn.clientHeight;
iframeToWorkOn.height = iframeToWorkOn.contentWindow.document.body.scrollHeight + paddingedIframeHeight;
iframeToWorkOn.height = parseInt(iframeToWorkOn.height) + 50; // Compensate on some strange 50px scrolling bar leftover
});
</script>
</head>
<body>
<iframe src="https://example.com/form/index.php" width="100%" frameBorder="0" id="prcf_iframe"></iframe>
</body>
</html>
Normally, the contact form doesn’t appear vertically scrollable but I have the problem that seldom it does (in about one to twenty cases), then the user has to scroll down to complete filling the form.
I failed to diagnose what causes the contact form to seldom collapse and require the user to vertically scroll down, so I seek an opinion about what may cause it.
I believe that the JavaScript approach I took to ensure that the form would always be uncollapsed (for lack of a better term) is just wrong.