How to make an iframe to never collapse?

When you receive a report that they are seeing the scrollbar, is it on a particular device type like a mobile phone? Is it a particular browser? Are you able to recreate it?

It may be simply a resolution thing. You seem to be working in pixels, have you tried adjusting height in something like em and rem ? What happens when you simply set the height to fixed value instead of calculated height?

My assumption here is that you are simply experiencing a resolution issue and since you are dealing with fixed pixels, you are running into situations where a device’s pixel size for its resolution is not large enough and so causes the scroll window. But that is just a guess.

If you are able to reliably recreate the issue on a device of yours and then change over to resolution based size dimensions, you can find the size that will work for all devices and resolutions.

Give some of that a try and let us know how it goes.