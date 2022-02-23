How to make an iframe to never collapse?

In a website built with the MediaWiki content management system (which its markup I don’t customize) I embed a contact form in a certain webpage with the following code pattern:

<html> <head> <script> window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => { const iframeToWorkOn = document.querySelector("#prcf_iframe"); const paddingedIframeHeight = iframeToWorkOn.clientHeight; iframeToWorkOn.height = iframeToWorkOn.contentWindow.document.body.scrollHeight + paddingedIframeHeight; iframeToWorkOn.height = parseInt(iframeToWorkOn.height) + 50; }); // Compensate on some strange 50px scrolling bar leftover </script> </head> <body> <iframe src="https://example.com/form/index.php" width="100%" frameBorder="0" id="prcf_iframe"></iframe> </body> </html>

Normally, the contact form doesn’t appear vertically scrollable but I have the problem that seldom it does (in about one to twenty cases), then the user has to scroll down to complete filling the form.

I failed to diagnose what causes the contact form to seldom collapse and require the user to vertically scroll down, so I seek an opinion about what may cause it.

I believe that the JavaScript approach I took to ensure that the form would always be “uncollapsed” or “fully stretched” (for lack of better terms) is just wrong.