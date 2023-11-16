How to make an exception for an if statement in vanilla JavaScript?

I have no idea what you mean by “libre” programs.
So to get back to the actual question, rather than theoreticals about redesigning entire fundamental principles of computers…
"https://cnn.com/"itself includes ‘cnn’. You’d need to add a second clause to make sure it isnt exactly cnn.com, or else rethink your logic here. Why is a URL containing cnn redirected to cnn?
That was code that Dave suggested above and I copy-pasted to test it:
if (window.location.href.includes('cnn')) {
window.open("https://cnn.com/", "_self");
}
else if (
// Previous code;
) {
// Previous code;
}
Indeed, if the URL includes “cnn” and we open any webpage on cnn.com, then cnn’s homepage will be infinitely loaded. I should try another code.
So what exactly are you trying to do with the cnn code bit? Explain the concept to us, and we can help.
By libre programs I mean to programs which are “Free or Open Source” (FoOS).
I just want to block all or most news websites but make CNN an exception, but as of this moment I don’t have an idea about how best to do that.
So if the site contains CNN, do NOTHING, as opposed to redirecting.
Okay, well, in that case i’d stick with the first thing i suggested.
I will pinch Dave’s code for a second…
if (window.location.href.includes('cnn')) {
window.open("https://cnn.com/", "_self");
}
else if (
document.querySelector('title')?.textContent.toLowerCase().includes('news') ||
document.querySelector('meta[name="title"]')?.content.toLowerCase().includes('news') ||
document.querySelector('meta[name="description"]')?.content.toLowerCase().includes('news') ||
document.querySelector('meta[name="tags"]')?.content.toLowerCase().includes('news')
) {
window.open("https://google.com/", "_self");
}
What you’ve got now. (IF C THEN D, ELSE IF A THEN B)
What you want to do (IF A AND NOT C THEN B)
if (
(!window.location.href.includes('cnn')) &&
( document.querySelector('title')?.textContent.toLowerCase().includes('news') ||
document.querySelector('meta[name="title"]')?.content.toLowerCase().includes('news') ||
document.querySelector('meta[name="description"]')?.content.toLowerCase().includes('news') ||
document.querySelector('meta[name="tags"]')?.content.toLowerCase().includes('news')
)) {
window.open("https://google.com/", "_self");
}
(and yes, this is actually IF NOT C AND A THEN B. I do that because it will be faster to check C; if C is true, then it wont need to check A, it can short-circuit, and terminate, because it knows it’s not going to do B already.)