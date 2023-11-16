How to make an exception for an if statement in vanilla JavaScript?

So if the site contains CNN, do NOTHING, as opposed to redirecting.

Okay, well, in that case i’d stick with the first thing i suggested.

I will pinch Dave’s code for a second…

if (window.location.href.includes('cnn')) { window.open("https://cnn.com/", "_self"); } else if ( document.querySelector('title')?.textContent.toLowerCase().includes('news') || document.querySelector('meta[name="title"]')?.content.toLowerCase().includes('news') || document.querySelector('meta[name="description"]')?.content.toLowerCase().includes('news') || document.querySelector('meta[name="tags"]')?.content.toLowerCase().includes('news') ) { window.open("https://google.com/", "_self"); }

What you’ve got now. (IF C THEN D, ELSE IF A THEN B)

What you want to do (IF A AND NOT C THEN B)

if ( (!window.location.href.includes('cnn')) && ( document.querySelector('title')?.textContent.toLowerCase().includes('news') || document.querySelector('meta[name="title"]')?.content.toLowerCase().includes('news') || document.querySelector('meta[name="description"]')?.content.toLowerCase().includes('news') || document.querySelector('meta[name="tags"]')?.content.toLowerCase().includes('news') )) { window.open("https://google.com/", "_self"); }

(and yes, this is actually IF NOT C AND A THEN B. I do that because it will be faster to check C; if C is true, then it wont need to check A, it can short-circuit, and terminate, because it knows it’s not going to do B already.)