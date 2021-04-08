How to make all images the same size in slideshow

http://www.posweyb.net/
Thanks to you guys I finally got the timing and overlay the way I want it on the slideshow. My images are all different sizes and resolutions…I have tried several things to get the images to be the same size-none of which worked.
Is it possible to define one class that does this?
Right now they all look like this.
<div class="mySlides fade">
<div class="numbertext">1 / 3</div>
<img src="images/Sienna.jpg" alt="An Italian Dandy with a Ferret" style="width:100%">
<div class="text"></div>
</div>
<div class="mySlides fade">
<div class="numbertext">2 / 3</div>
<img src="images/banner.jpg" alt=" A bunch O Monkeys " style="width:100%">
<div class="text"></div>
</div>
<div class="mySlides fade">
<div class="numbertext">3 / 3</div>
<img src="images/Van_Eyck.jpg" alt="What A Big Sleeve You Have" style="width:100%">
<div class="text"></div>
</div>
</div>
</section>
<!-- End of slide Show to rotate automatically -->```