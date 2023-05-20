How to make a website that fits all screens?

It can really help to start simple: just design everything for one column, perhaps for small (mobile) screens. Then start to add media queries to rearrange things on larger screens. You can also make things quite responsive without media queries.

But it’s a big topic, so if you want to learn here, maybe post some simple code and let us walk you through the steps of how to make it fit all screens. The old, fixed layouts were easier in some ways, but not very practical for the web. Now they just aren’t feasible, but it’s actually quite liberating and fun to have a fully responsive layout.