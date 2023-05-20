How to make a website that fits all screens?

I still can’t figure out how to make it fit all screens of the site? For example, for 2 years of work, I still didn’t understand how it works, before everything was simple when we set fixed sizes, and now they ask for an adapted layout, and then everything starts to break down, I can’t even make a regular site header)))
First thing to realise is that you’re unlikely to get the website to look the same on all devices. For instance if you have a 3 column design, that will probably reduce to 2 and then 1 column as the width decreases. So you need to deide how you want the site to look on different sized devices.
It can really help to start simple: just design everything for one column, perhaps for small (mobile) screens. Then start to add media queries to rearrange things on larger screens. You can also make things quite responsive without media queries.
But it’s a big topic, so if you want to learn here, maybe post some simple code and let us walk you through the steps of how to make it fit all screens. The old, fixed layouts were easier in some ways, but not very practical for the web. Now they just aren’t feasible, but it’s actually quite liberating and fun to have a fully responsive layout.
This is the whole problem that many do not like how it should look, for example, as soon as I make non-fixed sizes, everything breaks down for me, I don’t even know how to do elementary things at all. understand how it works)
The point is that you need to design how the site will look on small screens, not just design for desktop and hope it can fit or be adjusted for small screens.
These days a lot of designers design for mobile and then adjust it to fit for larger screens. This is often referred to as mobile-first design.
It takes some getting used to. You need to change your approach a bit.