How to make a slider that shows people and the description of them. Like on other websites in the homepages, there is a slider that you can move left to right with people’s images that are round and descriptions under each one.
There are very many sliders freely available, if you do an Internet search. Find one with the basic functions you want, and style it to fit your design. For example: https://nickpiscitelli.github.io/Glider.js/#demos (I haven’t used that one - it just came up when I searched.)