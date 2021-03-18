How to make a slider that shows people and the description of them

HTML & CSS
#1

How to make a slider that shows people and the description of them. Like on other websites in the homepages, there is a slider that you can move left to right with people’s images that are round and descriptions under each one.

#2

There are very many sliders freely available, if you do an Internet search. Find one with the basic functions you want, and style it to fit your design. For example: https://nickpiscitelli.github.io/Glider.js/#demos (I haven’t used that one - it just came up when I searched.)