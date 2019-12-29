How to make a secondary flexbox or div full height inside another flexbox

Hi guys,
I absolutely have no idea how to get the content div full height. I want it to look like this: https://jsfiddle.net/MadLittleMods/LmYay/
This is as far as I can go and I got struck here:
<!doctype html><html lang="en"><head><meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/mysite/css/flex.styles.css" media="screen">
<title>MySite</title>
</head><body>
<div id="warpper">
<div id="content">
<h1 class="hide">MySite</h1>
<div id="mainMenu">
<a href="/">Home</a>
<a href="#">Menu-List</a>
</div>
<div id="mainContent">
Main content area, it should stretch to full height even has small content.
</div>
<div id="footer">
The footer section, it should stretch to the bottom.
</div>
</div>
<div id="firstSidebar">
<ul id="secondMenu">
<li>1</li>
<li>2</li>
<li>3</li>
<li>4</li>
<li>5</li>
</ul>
</div>
<div id="secondSidebar">
Right sidebar
</div>
</div>
</body></html>
And the CSS:
*, *:before, *:after {
-moz-box-sizing: border-box;
-webkit-box-sizing: border-box;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
html, body {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
background:#EEE;
}
#warpper {
display:flex;
flex-direction:row;
min-height:100%;
max-width:68em;
margin:0 auto;
background:#FFF;
}
ul { margin-left:2em; }
#content {
flex:1 1 auto;
order:2;
border:solid #CDE;
border-width:0 0.08em;
}
#firstSidebar {
flex:0 0 4em;
order:1;
}
#secondSidebar {
flex:0 1 auto;
order:3;
}
.hide {
position: absolute;
top: -9999px;
left: -9999px;
}
ul { list-style: none; }
Thank you in advance for your help.