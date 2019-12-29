How to make a secondary flexbox or div full height inside another flexbox

Hi guys,

I absolutely have no idea how to get the content div full height. I want it to look like this: https://jsfiddle.net/MadLittleMods/LmYay/

This is as far as I can go and I got struck here:

<!doctype html><html lang="en"><head><meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="/mysite/css/flex.styles.css" media="screen"> <title>MySite</title> </head><body> <div id="warpper"> <div id="content"> <h1 class="hide">MySite</h1> <div id="mainMenu"> <a href="/">Home</a> <a href="#">Menu-List</a> </div> <div id="mainContent"> Main content area, it should stretch to full height even has small content. </div> <div id="footer"> The footer section, it should stretch to the bottom. </div> </div> <div id="firstSidebar"> <ul id="secondMenu"> <li>1</li> <li>2</li> <li>3</li> <li>4</li> <li>5</li> </ul> </div> <div id="secondSidebar"> Right sidebar </div> </div> </body></html>

And the CSS:

*, *:before, *:after { -moz-box-sizing: border-box; -webkit-box-sizing: border-box; box-sizing: border-box; } html, body { width: 100%; height: 100%; margin: 0; padding: 0; } body { background:#EEE; } #warpper { display:flex; flex-direction:row; min-height:100%; max-width:68em; margin:0 auto; background:#FFF; } ul { margin-left:2em; } #content { flex:1 1 auto; order:2; border:solid #CDE; border-width:0 0.08em; } #firstSidebar { flex:0 0 4em; order:1; } #secondSidebar { flex:0 1 auto; order:3; } .hide { position: absolute; top: -9999px; left: -9999px; } ul { list-style: none; }

Thank you in advance for your help.