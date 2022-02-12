How to make a position: fixed bar not to cover the footer?

I load the following HTML and CSS codes with JavaScript in each webpage.
A bar, fixed to the bottom of the viewport, does appear in each webpage, but it covers the footer region of my website.
Images
Footer covered
Footer uncovered (display: none)
Code
structure.js
document.body.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', `
<aside dir="rtl" class="camovb_main_box">
<div class="camovb_phone_box">
<a class="camovb_phone_link" href="https://wa.me/NUMBER">
<img class="camovb_phone_icon" src="/camovb/image.svg"></img>
<span class="camovb_phone_text">שיחת וואטסאפ</span>
</a>
</div>
</aside>
`)
style.js
newStyle = document.createElement("style");
newStyle.type = "text/css";
newStyle.innerHTML +=`
.camovb_main_box {
display: flex;
flex-direction: row; /* column */
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
position: fixed;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
z-index: 2147483647;
width: 100%;
height: 60px;
overflow: hidden;
text-align: center;
text-decoration: none;
font-size: 120%;
font-weight: bold;
color: #fff;
background: #2a4b8d;
text-shadow: 0 1px 0px rgb(0 0 0 / 18%);
}
.camovb_phone_box {
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
}
.camovb_phone_link {
color: white !important;
text-decoration: none !important; /* Fixes continuing line problem */
}
.camovb_phone_icon {
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
vertical-align: middle;
}
.camovb_phone_text {
vertical-align: middle;
}
@media screen and (min-width: 992px) {
.camovb_main_box {
display: none;
/* flex-direction: row; */
}
}
`;
document.head.appendChild(newStyle);