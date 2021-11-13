How to make a position: fixed bar not to cover the footer?

I load the following codes with JavaScript in each webpage of my website.

A bar, fixed to the bottom of the viewport, does appear in each webpage, but it covers the footer region of my website (images attached in the end of the post).

document.body.insertAdjacentHTML('beforeend', ` <aside dir="rtl" class="camovb_main_box"> <div class="camovb_phone_box"> <a class="camovb_phone_link" href="https://wa.me/NUMBER"> <img class="camovb_phone_icon" src="/camovb/image.svg"></img> <span class="camovb_phone_text">שיחת וואטסאפ</span> </a> </div> </aside> `)

newStyle = document.createElement("style"); newStyle.type = "text/css"; newStyle.innerHTML +=` .camovb_main_box { display: flex; flex-direction: row; /* column */ justify-content: center; align-items: center; position: fixed; right: 0; bottom: 0; left: 0; z-index: 2147483647; width: 100%; height: 60px; overflow: hidden; text-align: center; text-decoration: none; font-size: 120%; font-weight: bold; color: #fff; background: #2a4b8d; text-shadow: 0 1px 0px rgb(0 0 0 / 18%); } .camovb_phone_box { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; } .camovb_phone_link { color: white !important; text-decoration: none !important; /* Fixes continuing line problem */ } .camovb_phone_icon { width: 50px; height: 50px; vertical-align: middle; } .camovb_phone_text { vertical-align: middle; } @media screen and (min-width: 992px) { .camovb_main_box { display: none; /* flex-direction: row; */ } } `; document.head.appendChild(newStyle);

