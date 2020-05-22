How to make a new crossword from the CSS-Only Crossword

How do you calculate the values for the grid-template-column and rows repeat property? I need a setup for 14 columns and 13 rows.
This is in regard to the CSS-Only Crossword with code at https://codepen.io/adrianroworth/pen/OpeyZq.
I am a fan of the Keep It Simple Stupid design principle. The SCSS code has a fairly obvious place to first investigate.
$crossword-column-count: 13;
$crossword-row-count: 13;
The trouble is that the code fails to follow through with those named values.
Using the named values
So, we also want spacing for the rows and columns:
$crossword-column-spacing: percentage(1 / $crossword-column-count);
$crossword-row-spacing: percentage(1 / $crossword-row-count);
And lastly, to update the grid-template line:
grid-template:
repeat($crossword-row-count, $crossword-row-spacing) /
repeat($crossword-column-count, $crossword-column-spacing);
And there you go - a 13 column by 13 row grid that uses those named values.
Achieving a 14x13 grid
Then you can easily get a 14x13 grid by making one simple change:
$crossword-column-count: 14;
$crossword-row-count: 13;