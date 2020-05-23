How to make a new crossword from the CSS-Only Crossword

The trouble is that the code fails to follow through with those named values.

Using the named values

So, we also want spacing for the rows and columns:

$crossword-column-count: 13; $crossword-row-count: 13; $crossword-column-spacing: percentage(1 / $crossword-column-count); $crossword-row-spacing: percentage(1 / $crossword-row-count);

And lastly, to update the grid-template line:

grid-template: repeat($crossword-row-count, $crossword-row-spacing) / repeat($crossword-column-count, $crossword-column-spacing);

And there you go - a 13 column by 13 row grid that uses those named values.

Achieving a 14x13 grid

Now that the named values are being used, you can easily get a 14x13 grid by making one simple change: