How to make a new crossword from the CSS-Only Crossword

How do you calculate the values for the grid-template-column and rows repeat property? I need a setup for 14 columns and 13 rows.
This is in regard to the CSS-Only Crossword with code at https://codepen.io/adrianroworth/pen/OpeyZq.
I am a fan of the Keep It Simple Stupid design principle. The SCSS code has a fairly obvious place to first investigate.
$crossword-column-count: 13;
$crossword-row-count: 13;