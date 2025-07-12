How to Make a Medicine Product Page Load Faster on Mobile?

Hey everyone,
I’m currently working on optimizing a product page for an online medical site.
The page includes product images, dosage info, and reviews — but it loads a bit slowly on mobile.
I’ve already compressed images and added lazy loading. I’m also using basic HTML and CSS (no JS frameworks yet).
Questions:
- Should I use
srcsetfor mobile image optimization?
- Is there a lightweight CSS grid system you recommend over Flexbox for faster rendering?
Any help or tips will be really appreciated!
Thanks in advance.