How to Make a Medicine Product Page Load Faster on Mobile?

Hey everyone,

I’m currently working on optimizing a product page for an online medical site.

The page includes product images, dosage info, and reviews — but it loads a bit slowly on mobile.

I’ve already compressed images and added lazy loading. I’m also using basic HTML and CSS (no JS frameworks yet).

Questions:

Should I use srcset for mobile image optimization?

for mobile image optimization? Is there a lightweight CSS grid system you recommend over Flexbox for faster rendering?

Any help or tips will be really appreciated!

Thanks in advance.