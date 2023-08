I’m trying to figure out how to make the width of a header across the entire page. I want to do that and push the notifications section down. It currently cuts off as shown in the image below:

and I want it to look like this

html

<header> <div> <app-ao-logo> </app-ao-logo> </div> </header>

css

header { width: 100vw; }

This stretches the header all the way across but the Notifications section is not pushed down.