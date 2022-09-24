How to make a flexible column with CSS Grid?

HTML & CSS
#1

I want it to be like this:

2 Columns

2022-09-24-233849_696x193_scrot
2022-09-24-233849_696x193_scrot696×193 1.39 KB

When I add another div, it should have 3 Columns like this

2022-09-24-233928_696x191_scrot
2022-09-24-233928_696x191_scrot696×191 1.64 KB

But I get this instead when I add a column

2022-09-24-235609_693x189_scrot
2022-09-24-235609_693x189_scrot693×189 1.44 KB

When I use grid-column: 1 / -1, it only stacks to a full-width row

2022-09-25-003636_694x276_scrot
2022-09-25-003636_694x276_scrot694×276 2.33 KB

When I made the grid-items explicit by using grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr, grid-column-end: -1 worked but its columns are now hard coded.

2022-09-25-014246_547x276_scrot

Is there a way to have a flexible column in CSS Grid? As of now, I can only hard code a space that a div can take either with grid-column: 1 / span 'N' or grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr / repeat(3, 1fr).

Here is the pen.