How to make a dynamic menu with a dependent sub-menu?

I am a new coder and will do my best to describe clearly what I want to do and will hope someone can point me in the right direction or give me some suggestions.

My page is being coded in PHP and references data from my MySQL database.

I want to have a drop down menu selection, which will then give more options depending on what is selected in the first menu. Many of the options that will be available will be pulled in from my database, and will be based on the user’s authorization/access level.

I really don’t know where to start with this though.

I have done something similar using html forms and posting actions through selects, but since I have a dependent menu, I don’t want the user to have to hit a select button twice.

Any advise or references to code suggestions on the net would helpful. My attempts to find examples always point to javascript code, which will not work for my scenario.