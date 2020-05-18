How to make a dynamic menu with a dependent sub-menu?

#1

I am a new coder and will do my best to describe clearly what I want to do and will hope someone can point me in the right direction or give me some suggestions.

My page is being coded in PHP and references data from my MySQL database.

I want to have a drop down menu selection, which will then give more options depending on what is selected in the first menu. Many of the options that will be available will be pulled in from my database, and will be based on the user’s authorization/access level.

I really don’t know where to start with this though.

I have done something similar using html forms and posting actions through selects, but since I have a dependent menu, I don’t want the user to have to hit a select button twice.

Any advise or references to code suggestions on the net would helpful. My attempts to find examples always point to javascript code, which will not work for my scenario.

#2

Why will JavaScript not work for your scenario? As I understand it, the alternative is to submit the first menu and redraw the page with the submenu settings - if you want to avoid that, JS is the way.

#3

Save your menu lines in the database and build the submenu on-the-fly? Get the submenu by some reference?

#4

Here’s an example from the net where Javascript is used to create a dependent menu:

https://jsfiddle.net/yehiaawad/mun52n13/6/

So for my needs, I would replace the lines containing the “Select a Service” options, with a PHP loop that would pull in my options from my database, and use PHP to complete the Javascript for these options.

That part I believe I should have the knowledge to do.

The problem is, the second part.

In the example below, the second sets of options have already been populated and are hidden. In my example, if I were to populate the second sets of options, it would be a lot of queries from different areas of database to create the hidden options. I guess I could do it, but it seemed to make more sense in my mind only to populate a set of options tied to the first selection. Essentially, I want to do this:

  1. Check if user is logged in.
  2. Query database to check what areas the user is authorized to select from.
  3. Populate each area as a menu selection in a pull down menu.
  4. As soon as the user makes a menu selection, then query the database to check what sub-areas the user is authorized to select from.
  5. Populate each sub-area as a sub-menu selection in a pull down menu.
  6. As soon as the user makes a sub-menu selection, then show the content.

Can the above be done, or do I instead need to just pull in all the options once the user is logged in and just hide the ones that are not relevant to the current task?

#5

Roughly that’s the kind of thing I’d expect you to need to do - once the menu selection is made, you call your PHP code to get the entries for your sub-menu. But you said you can’t use JavaScript in your scenario, so I think the only way you’ll be able to populate the submenu is by hitting “submit” after the menu choice is made.

I wouldn’t get all the options and hide / display them as required personally, but of course that depends on how many permutations and combinations there are. But if you can’t use JavaScript then either would need a “submit”, wouldn’t they?