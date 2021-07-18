How to make a domain work with https when the SSL certificate is registered for a different domain?

Server Config
#1

Hi!

I am developing a website for a customer and came across an issue where the website with let’s say domain livedomain.com cannot be accessed with https://… The browser shows NET::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID - and it does not work at all with www. in front. In the domain settings I discovered that the SSL-URL (for which the certificate is up and running) is a different one, let’s say ssldomain.com, for which the address is automatically changed to https://… when visited.

I want livedomain .com be (automatically) accessible with https://… and I don’t want the user be redirected to the SSL-URL nor being it shown in the address bar when visited. There does not seem to be any option to change behavior in the server settings, but DNS-Records are possible to configure. (How) can this be achieved?

Any help or information is appreciated - thank you!

Best Regards
Stefan Fandler

#2

I’m pretty sure that can’t be done. Apart from anything else it would compromise the security.

You need to get an SSL certificate for the second domain.

1 Like
#3

You need an SSL certificate for each sub domain you want to protect.
You can also get multi-domain (i.e. www.somedomain.com AND somedomain.com) or wildcard certificates (i.e. *.somedomain.com), those generally cost a bit more but are a bit easier to configure.

2 Likes
#4

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.