How to make a domain work with https when the SSL certificate is registered for a different domain?

I am developing a website for a customer and came across an issue where the website with let’s say domain livedomain.com cannot be accessed with https://… The browser shows NET::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID - and it does not work at all with www. in front. In the domain settings I discovered that the SSL-URL (for which the certificate is up and running) is a different one, let’s say ssldomain.com , for which the address is automatically changed to https://… when visited.

I want livedomain .com be (automatically) accessible with https://… and I don’t want the user be redirected to the SSL-URL nor being it shown in the address bar when visited. There does not seem to be any option to change behavior in the server settings, but DNS-Records are possible to configure. (How) can this be achieved?

Any help or information is appreciated - thank you!

