How to make a delete button?

Hello !

First, I would like to apologize for my bad english, I’m still learning this beautiful language. Also, I’m a beginner in Javascript so sorry if my question seems stupid.

I created this button in my moderation page, it’s a button who validate forms that users send me and now, I’m trying to do the same button but for deletting them but it doesn’t work and I don’t know why, any suggestion ?

Here is the validate button who is working

https://code.empreintesduweb.com/14498.html

and this is what I have done for the delete button

https://code.empreintesduweb.com/14499.html