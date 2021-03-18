How to make a custom website with HTML?

Well it depends on what you want the website to do. But no, creating a website with HTML and CSS is not hard at all. You said you have some basic knowledge, so you probably created an HTML file, wrote some HTML and stylized it with CSS. Now you just take that page and upload it to a web host on the Internet and boom, you have a site.

Custom websites can be as simple and complex as you need, but if you want to learn and be a web developer, then I suggest you at least start with something simple and add onto it.

Now as far as WordPress is concerned, that is a full system and uses HTML/CSS and JavaScript but is also built on PHP which is a bit more advanced. The platform is easy to use and if you are just interested in having a website, it is a good platform to start with if you don’t have much coding experience. You can customize the site with themes and plugins you download and are easy to install.

So again, it all depends on what you want the website to do on how complex it needs to be. If you just want a website to say “Hello! My name is Jasmin123” then you don’t need much. If you want an ecommerce site, well that is a bit more.