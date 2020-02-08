How to loop thru images in directory and image details in json

Hi,

I’ve set up a gallery of paintings using Bootstrap 4. Here’s the html for one image.

<!--Landscape --> <div class="d-flex flex-row flex-wrap justify-content-center"> <div class="d-flex flex-column align-items-center justify-content-center"> <img class="img-fluid" src="images\oils\landscape1.jpeg"> <div class="tit-siz"> <div style="float: left"> <h4>Landscape</h4> </div> <div style="float: right"> <p style="float: right" class="card-text">23cm x 18cm</p> </div> </div> </div> </div>

Can I use jQuery to loop thru the jpegs in a folder and at the same time get the image details - title and canvas size - from a file with the same name as the jpeg ie. landscape1.txt or .json and generate the above code for each image?

Thanks for any help