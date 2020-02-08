How to loop thru images in directory and image details in json

Hi,
I’ve set up a gallery of paintings using Bootstrap 4. Here’s the html for one image.
<!--Landscape -->
<div class="d-flex flex-row flex-wrap justify-content-center">
<div class="d-flex flex-column align-items-center justify-content-center">
<img class="img-fluid" src="images\oils\landscape1.jpeg">
<div class="tit-siz">
<div style="float: left">
<h4>Landscape</h4>
</div>
<div style="float: right">
<p style="float: right" class="card-text">23cm x 18cm</p>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
Can I use jQuery to loop thru the jpegs in a folder and at the same time get the image details - title and canvas size - from a file with the same name as the jpeg ie. landscape1.txt or .json and generate the above code for each image?
Thanks for any help