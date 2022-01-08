How to look at XML elements and count the number above certain amount?

If I have an XML file and I have a child element called quantity, how can I look through the XML file and see how many of those child elements have a quantity equal or above 5 and print a number.
Eg. “Number of orders above 5 is: 2.”
If I have an XML file and I have a child element called quantity, how can I look through the XML file and see how many of those child elements have a quantity equal or above 5 and print a number.
Eg. “Number of orders above 5 is: 2.”
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.