How to long poll this AJAX request

I have a click function that triggers a php script through AJAX. The php script starts a video upload to Vimeo. My problem is the Apache server is set to timeout after 5 minutes and I do not have root access to configure this. I can see the uploading takes place for exactly 5 minutes…then crashes…503 timeout error.

How do I long poll the server with this Ajax function? So how can I check every 10 seconds if there is a response and keep checking longer than 5 minutes. (Some uploads can take 15+ minutes)