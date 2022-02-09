How to listen the click event on this modal

Hi, can I ask some help please, I want to listen the click event on this strong password generated by firefox when it populates to my password field. Because I will show some message. Is this possible ?
Thank you in advance.
Hi, can I ask some help please, I want to listen the click event on this strong password generated by firefox when it populates to my password field. Because I will show some message. Is this possible ?
Thank you in advance.
I doubt it because that’s specific to the browser. You could probably put a listener on the field itself for change or something, but you’d have to have a mechanism to catch if it’s putting in more than one character at a time. Even then, it wouldn’t know if it’s the browser generated password or a copy/paste from another source.
Plus, I’m not sure people would feel comfortable if you are sniffing around the password field…