How to List Out The Downloadable Files in a Directory

If you have a directory that stores these files you could do, in my case i have a Directory named “down”
<?php
if ($handle = opendir('./down')) {
while (false !== ($entry = readdir($handle))) {
if ($entry != "." && $entry != "..") {
//echo "$entry
";
echo 'Download>>>> '.''.$entry.''.'
'.'
';
}
}
}
closedir($handle);
?>
Summary
I can’t take credit for this code (I found it here: List Out The Files in a Directory for Download - #2 by James_Hibbard, but I have modified a bit to display with style and output is what you want.
If there’s anything you don’t understand, just post back here.