How to List Out The Downloadable Files in a Directory

If you have a directory that stores these files you could do, in my case i have a Directory named “down”


  <?php

    if ($handle = opendir('./down')) {

      while (false !== ($entry = readdir($handle))) {

        if ($entry != "." && $entry != "..") {

          //echo "$entry 
";
          echo 'Download>>>> '.''.$entry.''.'
'.'
'; 
        }
      }
    }
    closedir($handle);

?>
Summary

I can’t take credit for this code (I found it here: List Out The Files in a Directory for Download - #2 by James_Hibbard, but I have modified a bit to display with style and output is what you want.
If there’s anything you don’t understand, just post back here.

