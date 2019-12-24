How to limit replays on html 5 player

The html5 player works successfully on my web page, but I’m wondering if there is a way to limit the video replays. Here’s the code:

<video id="my-video1" controls autoplay style="width:100%; height:100%;" poster="{{THUMBNAIL}}" disablePictureInPicture controlsList="nodownload"> <?php if (!empty($pt->video_1080)) { ?> <source src="{{VIDEO_LOCATION_1080}}" type="{{VIDEO_TYPE}}" data-quality="1080p"> <?php } ?> <?php if (!empty($pt->video_720)) { ?> <source src="{{VIDEO_LOCATION_720}}" type="{{VIDEO_TYPE}}" data-quality="720p"> <?php } ?> <?php if (!empty($pt->video_480)) { ?> <source src="{{VIDEO_LOCATION_480}}" type="{{VIDEO_TYPE}}" data-quality="480p"> <?php } ?> <?php if (!empty($pt->video_360)) { ?> <source src="{{VIDEO_LOCATION_360}}" type="{{VIDEO_TYPE}}" data-quality="360p"> <?php } ?> <?php if (!empty($pt->video_240)) { ?> <source src="{{VIDEO_LOCATION_240}}" type="{{VIDEO_TYPE}}" data-quality="240p"> <?php } ?> Your browser does not support HTML5 video. </video>

I look forward to any replies