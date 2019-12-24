How to limit replays on html 5 player

The html5 player works successfully on my web page, but I’m wondering if there is a way to limit the video replays. Here’s the code:
<video id="my-video1" controls autoplay style="width:100%; height:100%;" poster="{{THUMBNAIL}}" disablePictureInPicture controlsList="nodownload">
<?php if (!empty($pt->video_1080)) { ?>
<source src="{{VIDEO_LOCATION_1080}}" type="{{VIDEO_TYPE}}" data-quality="1080p">
<?php } ?>
<?php if (!empty($pt->video_720)) { ?>
<source src="{{VIDEO_LOCATION_720}}" type="{{VIDEO_TYPE}}" data-quality="720p">
<?php } ?>
<?php if (!empty($pt->video_480)) { ?>
<source src="{{VIDEO_LOCATION_480}}" type="{{VIDEO_TYPE}}" data-quality="480p">
<?php } ?>
<?php if (!empty($pt->video_360)) { ?>
<source src="{{VIDEO_LOCATION_360}}" type="{{VIDEO_TYPE}}" data-quality="360p">
<?php } ?>
<?php if (!empty($pt->video_240)) { ?>
<source src="{{VIDEO_LOCATION_240}}" type="{{VIDEO_TYPE}}" data-quality="240p">
<?php } ?>
Your browser does not support HTML5 video.
</video>
I look forward to any replies