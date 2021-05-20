How to limit forEach to work only on a certain area or list (such as a very certain ul or ol list)?

I am trying to loop through an element ( ul list) list and delete all its sub-elements ( li elements) which contain a certain special character (colon) but when limiting/focusing forEach() to just a certain list element that I want to work on.

I have tried adding listToWorkOn. just before listElements.forEach( (element) => {...} so I got:

const webPageToWorkOn = "https://www.example.com"; const listToWorkOn = document.querySelector(".special"); const [...listElements] = document.querySelectorAll("li"); if ( document.location.href == webPageToWorkOn ) { listToWorkOn.listElements.forEach( (element) => { if ( element.innerHTML.includes(':') ) { element.style.display = 'none'; } }) };

But in console it brings the error:

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property ‘forEach’ of undefined

StackExchange sessions about this error are often antique and I didn’t find any alternative solution.

In great plea I ask for help from the JavaScript experts here.