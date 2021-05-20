How to limit forEach to work only on a certain area or list (such as a very certain ul or ol list)?

JavaScript
#1

I am trying to loop through an element (ul list) list and delete all its sub-elements (li elements) which contain a certain special character (colon) but when limiting/focusing forEach() to just a certain list element that I want to work on.

I have tried adding listToWorkOn. just before listElements.forEach( (element) => {...} so I got:

const webPageToWorkOn = "https://www.example.com";
const listToWorkOn = document.querySelector(".special");
const [...listElements] = document.querySelectorAll("li");

if ( document.location.href == webPageToWorkOn ) {
    listToWorkOn.listElements.forEach( (element) => {
        if ( element.innerHTML.includes(':') ) {
            element.style.display = 'none';
        }
    })
};

But in console it brings the error:

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property ‘forEach’ of undefined

StackExchange sessions about this error are often antique and I didn’t find any alternative solution.

In great plea I ask for help from the JavaScript experts here.

#2

okay, whoever gave you this line:

needs to be smacked over the head with a nerf bat.
Let’s… extract what you’re trying to do for a moment.

You want to walk across all child elements of an <ol> with class special.

const listElements = document.querySelectorAll(".special li");
listElements.forEach((element) => { ....

(If you want to be pedantic/specific, it would be “ol.special > li”, but… unless you’ve got lists inside lists, this should work.)

2 Likes
#3

I thank you for the explanation about to fix my code, indeed the following code, based on your example, worked:

const webPageToWorkOn = "https://www.example.com";
const listAndItsChildren = document.querySelectorAll(".special li");

if ( document.location.href == webPageToWorkOn ) {
    listAndItsChildren.forEach( (element) => {
        if ( element.innerHTML.includes(':') ) {
            element.style.display = 'none';
        }
    })
};
1 Like
#4

And if I may (because you might be a moderator here of some sort) — with all niceness and respect to you I suggest to remove the comment about a hit in the head with a nerf bat. I don’t even recall where I found that but anyway I believe that just explaining the mistake would be enough (yes, I know you were kidding, it’s a matter of example to those who might not understand it).

#6

If it’s any consolation, I found the banter about the nerf bat to have just the right amount of silliness that we expect around here. Right on target, one might say.

2 Likes
#7

Something to keep in mind, in order to use yourVar.forEach() yourVar MUST be an array.

Also, when you chain properties you risk getting an ‘undefined’ value, especially if a query returns no results ( for example, if your list contained 0 LIs). In your specific case, listToWorkOn doesnt have the property listElements, so thats your error :wink:

Finally, the beauty of query selector all is that you can get a COLLECTION of elements via a CSS selector; but this means you must write your selector as specifically as possible, or you risk getting items outside your intended scope. As other people have pointed out you could use a more specific selector with document.querySelectorAll() such as “.special>li”

Iin case you are actually targeting a specific instance of .special, you can also do: listElements = listToWorkOn.querySelectorAll("li"). Assuming, you don’t have nested list inside your .special. I think this is what you were originally trying to do and I find this handy, when you want to do a .querySelectorAll() dynamically.

Hope this clears things up for you.

#8

Not quite true, as a NodeList (such as is returned by querySelectorAll) implements forEach.
It is true that NodeList is not an Array, but it is an Array-like, so it also qualifies to be put into Array.from() if you need to convert it to an actual array.