How to learn next level in PHP

I am at a point where I know the basics of PHP such as loops, array, etc
But I am stuck now on how to find the next dot of learning.

Is it advisable if I download some plugin and app code and try to understand and reverse engineer or that is not an advisable practice?

I’m not sure that looking at someone else’s code is ever a good way to learn any programming language.

If you’re really seriously about advanced PHP going to the next find websites do tutorials

I use → https://www.linkedin.com/learning
though that is subscription based, but someone here posted this link
https://laracasts.com/browse/all
that seems to have a free section or it asks for donations (I really haven’t go to the site that much). Though it goes down to the basic levels of PHP, but you will firmly grasp PHP where advanced PHP coding will make sense and I do think it even contains some advanced coding techniques?

There are plenty of other websites like this on the internet, just have search for them and check them out to see if it is you cup of tea.

“Can you do everything you need to do?”

That’s generally my guidepost for if I need to keep actively learning at the current moment.

I’m not one to go into a language and be “I need to learn everything about this language”. I learn what I need to, do what i need to do.

The trick to that philosophy is to always be ready to need to learn more. There’s always a question that comes up that triggers a need for more information, more syntax. (This is why i’m never an Expert at things, and will never consider myself to be so.)

I can certainly learn from others’ code, but its not usually a deep learn, it’s a shallow “Oh hey I didnt know you could use THAT syntax…” or “How does this particular block of code work?”. This sort of passive learning happens pretty much all the time. S’one of the reasons I’m around this forum as much as I am.

I have utilized every tutorial of PHP there.

Well, I would then branch out then to learn other coding languages particularity REACT that are very popular. That is what I’m trying to do.

I am not yet comfortable in OOP?

OOP may be your next step.

Have you been making your own custom functions yet?
If not, get used to that before OOP, as your classes will be largely built with functions (methods).

Beyond the “nuts & bolts” of learning the language and how to do/use specific aspects of a language, I think one of the harder things to learn (not so much to learn, but to learn to do well) is the larger concept of “how to program”. That is learning the strategies for how plan and construct your application architecture in a way that is maintainable, expandable and reusable. It is more of a conceptual thing, that can apply to any language, but not really something you pick up from reading the PHP manual.
I think it is relatively easy to learn the language, but much harder to learn to use it well.
I’m actually interested in how people have learnt this, or even if they think they have.

There is a website:
https://www.phpclasses.org/

Has any one use dthe classes given there. I have registered yesterday and planning to browse the library there.