How to learn next level in PHP

“Can you do everything you need to do?”

That’s generally my guidepost for if I need to keep actively learning at the current moment.

I’m not one to go into a language and be “I need to learn everything about this language”. I learn what I need to, do what i need to do.

The trick to that philosophy is to always be ready to need to learn more. There’s always a question that comes up that triggers a need for more information, more syntax. (This is why i’m never an Expert at things, and will never consider myself to be so.)

I can certainly learn from others’ code, but its not usually a deep learn, it’s a shallow “Oh hey I didnt know you could use THAT syntax…” or “How does this particular block of code work?”. This sort of passive learning happens pretty much all the time. S’one of the reasons I’m around this forum as much as I am.