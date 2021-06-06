How to learn next level in PHP

So True.
This topic was initially created to understand the pedagogy of enhancing skills in one language, but I am extending the discussion further.
I got this link:
https://phpapprentice.com/interfaces.html
Interfaces are helpful when you are using code created by someone else. For example, another developer may have created code that manages online payments, but they want to give you the ability to create your own payment class that works with their code.
Here:
interface Payment
{
public function charge($amount);
}
class CreditCard implements Payment
{
public function charge($amount)
{
// contacts a credit card payment provider...
}
}
what is
Payment some class from some other developer or an extraction of some part of class?
Well said!! When you start and create your own code at that time you are able to say you are a programmer.
An interface is a definition of a function without the implementation. An interface can be defined for a function that reads bytes and then it can later be implemented to read from a disk or from memory or from the internet.
In the case of a payment, the implementation of payment using cryptocurrency would be different from payment using a credit card, but as far as the user (the calling code) is concerned, the only thing that matters might be the amount.
Think of Payment here like a signal or “contract” that indicates that any class which “implements” this interface must declare certain members/functions. For example, the class CreditCard implements the Payment interface. Meaning, that the class CreditCard “must” declare a public method called charge that takes in an amount.
Why is this needed? Well, imagine you also have a class called “DebitCard” and another one called “BankAccount”. These are different classes right with possibly much different concepts right? Well, if they all implement the “Payment” interface, they are all guaranteed to have a
charge method with them. This means a function or some other algorithm can loop through credit cards, debit cards, bank account classes and treat them the same with regard to having a charge method.
You may not always know the types of classes you are dealing with. Is $item a credit card or a debit card? Could it be a bank account? We don’t know, but as long as they all implement a payment interface we know they are all going to have a charge method so we can use
$item->charge(100) without caring what type of object it is.
This is tied to an advanced system design concept called “Polymorphism”. If you would like to know more about how this works, I suggest you read up on that topic and its relation to Interfaces. I hope this helps clarify things a bit more.
As for the OP…
Yes reading other people’s code is always a good idea to learn more. You learn how they break down a problem, you see their good habits (and their bad, which you can learn from) and it will always introduce you to new thoughts and ideas. Always be aware that how they solve a problem is not always the right or best solution. It is just “a solution”. To learn more I would suggest you keep exposing yourself to different articles, tutorials and using different mediums like Videos, books, magazines etc. But don’t just read and listen, practice. Write your own programs. Take someone else’s program and make it better. Get involved in a Github project and contribute. Hands on learning with code, finding bugs, reading error messages etc. will always pay off dividends in the end.
And one last thing to keep in mind, you will always have something you can learn. Languages change, technologies evolve and new concepts are explored. I for one have been developing with PHP for over 15 years and programming in general for over 23 years. I am still finding out new stuff. Good luck on the continued learning!
If you have not yet learn about OOP, you probably need to learn about objects and classes before interfaces. Get the basic fundamentals of OOP first.
In very simple terms, a class is what defines an object, giving an outline of its properties and methods (functions).
An interface will define an outline for classes; different classes that share common things (properties and methods). Classes that implement an interface will all share the features of that interface.
I have started playing with OOP in a very small way. I guess the problem I have in learning to any great depth is that I haven’t really got a need for it, and I also think that the very short-lived nature of server-side code is putting me off, in that I keep wondering whether there is sufficient gain in efficiency to make it worthwhile. I am sure on this latter point that there is, just it seems that there is less of an advantage over, say, a desktop application.
As @SamuelCalifornia noted above, I tend to think of something to do and then learn how to do it, I can’t sit down and just learn how to use a programming language any more than I could sit down and learn to use a welder without having something that needs to be welded.
I agree, to learn something, you have to try and do it. After reading about OOP, the only way I really got my head around it was by using it for real, rather than following exercises form a book.
You need a project. In the absence of a real project, I started by re-factoring existing websites I had made procedurally.
I started with a very simple one, to get going quickly. Then moved on to something more complex.
And of course, each time you get better at it. If I were to re-visit the first one, I would probably take a completely different approach this time, with more OOP experience under my belt.
Couple of really important points here, I feel.
#1: I absolutely agree that you need to mix practical and theoretical learning. Do both at the same time, not all of one and then all of the other.
#2: On the subject of not doing “all of”… don’t try and learn an entire subject all at once. Break it down. Learn some basics, practice using the basics, move on to the next small chunk. Take bites you can manage, not the entire meal, and don’t be afraid to say “No, this was too much, break it down more.”
You want to build a website that ties to a database and generates all this stuff on the fly. K, so break it down. First learn some HTML, get your structure together. Then do some PHP, learn how to do variables and loops. Then learn how to connect to a database. Then learn how query that database concisely for what you want… etc etc. Project based learning is how I think… a lot of us got our start, and what kept us going through the learning. “I want to do X”, is a powerful, powerful driving force.
(I think my first impetus into programming was a BASIC snake game, and “I want to make that.” so I got a book. I still actually have that book to this day [some… 2 decades+ later] sitting on my shelf - BASIC Game Plans - Computer Games and Puzzles Programmed in BASIC | BAUMANN | Springer )
OOP is not designed for hardware efficiency. It is designed for programmer efficiency. For more than 40 years they have been saying that people time is much more expensive than machine time yet programmers spend an excessive amount of time making the computer more efficient. We should make our programs efficient for the hardware but there is much value in making the code efficient for us.
Your communication skills are very good. The way you write this line was also self-explaining why the keyword “Implement” is used.
As far as learning PHP is concerned then considering there is well over 1,000 functions then everyone is still learning especially since revisions and updates nearly occur on a daily basis!
Do you have your own server? If so try installing a free domain from Freenom.com,
codeispoetry.tk is available! and also .ml, .ga, .cf and .gq TLDs (Top Level Domains).
Instead of struggling with content, pick a hobby/topic that you are familiar with; cars. bikes, boats, records, football, flowers, cooking, etc. If you have your own server then create a web-site otherwise create a personal local application. Start with a simple HTML static site, introduce PHP, MySql, eMail, Classes, OOP, etc The personal site can be an ongoing and ideal for testing new features.
I think this is far better than learning topics from a course which may never be used.
Edit:
I forgot to include the PHP Classes stuff
I like the idea of PHP Classes because it containerises functions/methods/ instead of having them splattered all over the application. Adding additional functions/methods are very easy and ideal for testing new versions of a function.
The free PHP Online Manual is excellent for syntax and also has an abundance of examples.
Please do not comment until the demo has been downloaded, tried and tested!
Here is a demo of using a PHP Class, nice and simple !
file - index-001.php
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
# should be set in php.ini
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
$title = 'title goes here';
require 'Class_images.php';
$obj = new Class_images;
?><!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title> <?= $title ?> </title>
</head>
<body>
<h1> <?= $title ?> </h1>
<h2> <?= $obj->test_001() ?> </h2>
<h2> <?= $obj->test_002('asdf.jpg', 180, 180) ?> </h2>
<h2> <?= $obj->test_003() ?> </h2>
</body>
</html>
file - Class_images.php
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
# ============================================================
Class Class_images
{
# ============================================================
PUBLIC function test_001()
{
echo __method__ ;
}#endmethod
# ============================================================
PUBLIC function test_002
(
string $src,
int $wid,
int $hgt,
): string
{
echo __method__ ;
return '<br>$src ==> ' .$src .'<br>';
}#endmethod
# ============================================================
PUBLIC function test_003
(
string $src ='DEFAULT-IMAGE.jpg',
int $wid = 180,
int $hgt = 180
): string
{
echo __method__ ;
return '<br>$src ==> ' .$src .'<br>';
}#endmethod
}#endclass
I actually came to Sitepoint only knowing procedural. I think at one point, I asked someone (it might have been @SamA74) if they could show an example of OOP. They did and at the time, I didn’t understand it much. It took me a while and reading articles on certain OOP aspects didn’t help either because mixing terms and throwing in ones that I’ve never heard of just confused me even more. But then one day, it clicked and I started to get it. It connected like a puzzle if you will. Then I went to college and I started learning C#. Then all I did was apply the OOP I learned in PHP to C#. Took 4 semesters of C# then took C++ and then onto Java.
Basically what I’m trying to get at is that OOP isn’t just exclusive to PHP. You can apply this with majority of programming languages and you’ll do fine. But everyone has a learning curve so it may take you more time to understand than most. I know it did for me.
True enlightenment happens suddenly.
Thank you. Not everyone appreciates concise answers. I have benefited from seeing many other relevant discussions elsewhere.
Early versions of OOP existed half a century ago. And a very simple explanation of the difference between C and C++ is that C++ is C with OOP added.
So true. I struggled for years trying to grasp OOP and then literally in a single day out of the blue the light came on and just like that, I got it.
I think part of what puts me off it a little is that my first experience of OOP is developing for Symbian mobile phones. OOP is required, but it’s not straightforward at all. I bought a book that I hoped would help me, and while it was very helpful, it didn’t translate all that well to the Symbian c++ language. I did get it working, after a lot of messing around, but a lack of on-device debugging (for what I was doing) made it very time-consuming.
Hello everyone, Thanks for your insight. Although the discussion didn’t provide any frequently traveled path that can be traversed to connect the next dot in learning OOP PHP because everyone’s paths are different.
The discussion was very meditative as everyone’s shared their experience that we all started from some point and faced similar challenges, but with mindfulness, fortitude and consistency, we all get through the toll gate of anything that requires a certain threshold and patience.
My advice would be to think of a simple project, say a database application or registration and then find out how to do it. Learning any language for the sake of learning is very difficult but to apply it to a need is much simpler.
Again my path, I first installed XAMPP so I had a local server, php and mysql. Then I started to include php in web pages, then added a database, then email, then registration.
It’s much simpler and much more fun if you have a target.
