How to learn next level in PHP

As far as learning PHP is concerned then considering there is well over 1,000 functions then everyone is still learning especially since revisions and updates nearly occur on a daily basis!
Do you have your own server? If so try installing a free domain from Freenom.com,
codeispoetry.tk is available! and also .ml, .ga, .cf and .gq TLDs (Top Level Domains).
Instead of struggling with content, pick a hobby/topic that you are familiar with; cars. bikes, boats, records, football, flowers, cooking, etc. If you have your own server then create a web-site otherwise create a personal local application. Start with a simple HTML static site, introduce PHP, MySql, eMail, Classes, OOP, etc The personal site can be an ongoing and ideal for testing new features.
I think this is far better than learning topics from a course which may never be used.
Edit:
I forgot to include the PHP Classes stuff
I like the idea of PHP Classes because it containerises functions/methods/ instead of having them splattered all over the application. Adding additional functions/methods are very easy and ideal for testing new versions of a function.
The free PHP Online Manual is excellent for syntax and also has an abundance of examples.
Please do not comment until the demo has been downloaded, tried and tested!
Here is a demo of using a PHP Class, nice and simple !
file - index-001.php
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
# should be set in php.ini
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');
$title = 'title goes here';
require 'Class_images.php';
$obj = new Class_images;
?><!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title> <?= $title ?> </title>
</head>
<body>
<h1> <?= $title ?> </h1>
<h2> <?= $obj->test_001() ?> </h2>
<h2> <?= $obj->test_002('asdf.jpg', 180, 180) ?> </h2>
<h2> <?= $obj->test_003() ?> </h2>
</body>
</html>
file - Class_images.php
<?php declare(strict_types=1);
# ============================================================
Class Class_images
{
# ============================================================
PUBLIC function test_001()
{
echo __method__ ;
}#endmethod
# ============================================================
PUBLIC function test_002
(
string $src,
int $wid,
int $hgt,
): string
{
echo __method__ ;
return '<br>$src ==> ' .$src .'<br>';
}#endmethod
# ============================================================
PUBLIC function test_003
(
string $src ='DEFAULT-IMAGE.jpg',
int $wid = 180,
int $hgt = 180
): string
{
echo __method__ ;
return '<br>$src ==> ' .$src .'<br>';
}#endmethod
}#endclass